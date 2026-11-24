The European Union will allow up to 191,780 new China-made hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger cars to enter its market from December 1, 2026, through June 18, 2027. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), conventional hybrids and mild hybrids (HEVs) will share the quota. Range-extended EVs (EREVs) whose combustion engine only generates electricity fall outside it and are treated under the same policy as all-electric vehicles.

In other words, EREVs are exempt from the import quota, but face the same countervailing tariffs as BEVs. So, for example, while Xiaomi’s Skynomad N90 would fall outside the cap, it would face a 45.3% import duty. Meanwhile, the China-built BYD Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid SUV faces the standard 10% import duty, but would count toward the 192k quota.