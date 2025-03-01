EU To Clamp Down On Hybrid Emissions And Raise Taxes In Quest For EV Utopia

Plug-in hybrid cars will be subjected to more stringent emissions tests in 2025 to better represent real-world use cycles, Auto Express can confirm. It’s thought the changes could have significant implications for company car drivers, with some models expected to see big jumps in tax bands, which are based on CO2 emissions.

Existing Euro 6e emission standards will be superseded by so-called Euro 6e-bis tests, applicable to all new models launched from 1 January 2025. This will then be updated at the end of the year (31 December) to include all cars on sale, meaning existing models will have to be retested in order to comply.