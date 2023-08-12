EU Unions Are Making Tesla An Example Of What Can Happen If You Don't Play Ball

A district court in Sweden has found that postal workers in the country should not be forced to deliver mail to Tesla. Following the reversal of an injunction in a related case, that means that the automaker cannot receive license plates for its new vehicles for the time being.



Union represented workers at PostNord decided to stop delivering mail to Tesla last month. They said they were acting against the automaker out of solidarity with mechanics employed at its service centers, who launched a strike in October, following years of failed attempts to get Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement.





