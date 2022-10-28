EU Votes To Ban New Fossil Fuel Vehicle Sales By 2035

The sale of new petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the EU from 2035, the bloc has announced.

The European Council and Parliament have come to a provisional agreement on the deadline for ending the sale of new combustion-engined cars as part of the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent before 2030.

The agreement includes the goal of presenting a methodology for the assessment and data reporting of full life-cycle CO2 emissions of cars and vans sold in the EU by 2025, as well as a report by the same date evaluating progress towards zero-emission road mobility.

 



