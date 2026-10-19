EU Wants To Shrink PHEV Fuel Tanks To Force Owners To Plug In More Often

Agent009 submitted on 10/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:02:28 AM

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A plug-in hybrid promises electric-only driving during the week and gasoline-powered long-distance freedom on weekends. But because they can run on gas, drivers often don’t bother plugging them in, which can reduce or completely erase their emissions-cutting and fuel-saving benefits. One proposed solution is to give drivers less room for gas.
 
European clean transport advocacy organization Transport & Environment (T&E) wants policymakers to incentivize PHEVs with fuel tanks capped at 15 liters (around four U.S. gallons). Its latest report argues that smaller tanks would encourage owners to charge more and drive more on electric power.
 


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EU Wants To Shrink PHEV Fuel Tanks To Force Owners To Plug In More Often

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