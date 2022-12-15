EU's New EV Battery Sourcing And Recycling Regulations Will Drive Costs Higher

The European Union came to a provisional political agreement that aims to make batteries for electric vehicles more sustainable, safer, and easier to recycle.

From as early as July 2024, manufacturers will have to report their batteries’ entire carbon footprint, from mining to production, and even into recycling. With that data, the EU will set maximum CO2 limits for batteries that could come into as early as July 2027.

“Batteries are already far more sustainable than burning oil in our cars, but they can be much better,” said Alex Keynes, the clean vehicle manager at Transport & Environment, Europe’s leading campaigner for green transport. “New rules on carbon footprint, recycling and due diligence checks will mean batteries sold in Europe are the most sustainable globally, setting the standard for the rest of the world.”