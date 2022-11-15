EURO 7 Emissions Proposal Is The Recipe For Huge Price Increases With Minimal Impact

The European Union (EU) recently voted to outlaw the sale of combustion-engined cars from 2035. Until then, however, the world's automakers will be forced to cut emissions under the new Euro 7 rules - and they're not too pleased about that.

Industry leaders, such as BMW CEO and European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) president Oliver Zipse, said the EU's proposal poses several problems, reports Autocar.

"Unfortunately, the environmental benefit of the commission's proposal is very limited, whereas it heavily increases the cost of vehicles," added Zipse. The EU, however, argues that the reform is "affordable." The commission's proposal document says the extra cost to a car or light van will be €304 ($314).