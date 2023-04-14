EV Advocates Go Out On A Limb - Claim EV School Buses Will Increase Attendance

With electric school buses rolling out across the US, new information suggests upgrading your district’s fleet may bring additional benefits beyond producing zero emissions, including higher attendance.

School buses pick up over 25 million children each year, traveling around 5.7 billion miles. Up until recently, many of these buses were diesel-powered.

Diesel exhaust has been shown to pose a severe danger to the kids riding the buses, drivers, staff, and communities they operate in, with over 40 toxic air contaminants, carcinogens, and other harmful fine particle matter.

Several studies have even suggested exposure to the pollutants can be up to 10 times higher inside the bus, especially while constantly idling to pick up students.