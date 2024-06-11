EV Automaker Canoo Lays Off 23% Of Workforce Amid Financial Losses

EV startup Canoo is in dire straights and has revealed that 30 of its employees will be furloughed for 12 weeks. While furloughing 30 workers may not seem like much, it represents 23% of its factory workforce and comes amidst continued financial losses for the brand. The workers are based in Oklahoma City, where Canoo has its assembly site, and will not be paid for the 12 weeks. They will retain health insurance, but only until the end of November. It’s a worrying development for the small company and demonstrates just how incredibly difficult and complex it is to start a car-making business from the ground up.



Read Article