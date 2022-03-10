EV Automakers Urged To STOP Playing Victim And Partner With Miners To Ensure They Have Key Materials

Agent009 submitted on 10/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:18 PM

Views : 970 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.ttnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A key lithium producer in Australia, the world’s top supplier, is urging electric car manufacturers and battery makers to become its partners in new refinery projects, arguing their direct financial backing is vital to avoid shortfalls of the material that’s crucial to the clean energy transition.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. is seizing on a current rush by automakers to secure future supplies of battery materials by seeking new deals with customers to jointly develop refineries, Chief Executive Officer Dale Henderson said in an interview.



Read Article


EV Automakers Urged To STOP Playing Victim And Partner With Miners To Ensure They Have Key Materials

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)