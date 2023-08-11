EV Automakers Whine Over Safety Mandate Requiring AM Radios

The fight over whether or not vehicles should have AM radio has become surprisingly heated. While automakers hope to ditch the old-timey radio format, government officials are citing the technology’s utility during large scale emergencies. Now, research suggests that keeping it would cost the industry as much as $3.8 billion over the next seven years.



The alarming finding comes from the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), an organization that has ties with General Motors and Ford. The companies, among other automakers, say that this issue has come about largely as a result of electrified vehicles. Their motors emit electromagnetic interference that messes with the AM radio receivers, and affects sound quality.





