EV Batteries That Aren't Being Recalled Are Lasting Longer Than Expected

Electric car batteries are lasting longer than expected, according to the largest-ever UK used EV battery study, conducted by battery health experts Generational.

The firm analysed 8,000 EVs across 36 manufacturers, aged between 0 and 12 years and ranging from 0 to more than 160,000 miles. Experts discovered that the average state of health (SoH) of the batteries, all ages considered, was 95 per cent – well above the 70 per cent usually stipulated by manufacturer warranties as the grounds for battery replacement.

In fact, even the oldest EVs, aged between eight and 12 years, showed a median battery SoH of 85 per cent; the lowest 25th percentile showed an average battery SoH of 82 per cent, while the best-maintained models of this age group still retained 90 per cent of their original capacity.