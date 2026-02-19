EV Batteries That Aren't Being Recalled Are Lasting Longer Than Expected

Agent009 submitted on 2/19/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:14:58 AM

Views : 260 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric car batteries are lasting longer than expected, according to the largest-ever UK used EV battery study, conducted by battery health experts Generational.
 
The firm analysed 8,000 EVs across 36 manufacturers, aged between 0 and 12 years and ranging from 0 to more than 160,000 miles. Experts discovered that the average state of health (SoH) of the batteries, all ages considered, was 95 per cent – well above the 70 per cent usually stipulated by manufacturer warranties as the grounds for battery replacement.
 
In fact, even the oldest EVs, aged between eight and 12 years, showed a median battery SoH of 85 per cent; the lowest 25th percentile showed an average battery SoH of 82 per cent, while the best-maintained models of this age group still retained 90 per cent of their original capacity.


Read Article


EV Batteries That Aren't Being Recalled Are Lasting Longer Than Expected

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)