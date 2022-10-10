EV Big Rigs Are So Heavy They Can't Carry Loads Without Violating Federal GVW Limits

Agent009 submitted on 10/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:09 AM

Views : 390 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Before your next vehicle arrives in a showroom, regardless of whether it is a used car or a new one, it will be transported with a truck that pulls a special kind of trailer, which is called a car trailer. Just like any other truck on the road, it has a weight limit, which limits the weight that can be legally towed. Now, those limits are being contested in the U.S. by large car-hauling companies. Why?

The current federal gross vehicle weight limit is 80,000 lbs. (36,287 kg), and anything above that becomes illegal to tow with an individual tractor-trailer that does not have a special permit for that purpose.

Read Article


EV Big Rigs Are So Heavy They Can't Carry Loads Without Violating Federal GVW Limits

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)