EV Big Rigs Are So Heavy They Can't Carry Loads Without Violating Federal GVW Limits

Before your next vehicle arrives in a showroom, regardless of whether it is a used car or a new one, it will be transported with a truck that pulls a special kind of trailer, which is called a car trailer. Just like any other truck on the road, it has a weight limit, which limits the weight that can be legally towed. Now, those limits are being contested in the U.S. by large car-hauling companies. Why?



The current federal gross vehicle weight limit is 80,000 lbs. (36,287 kg), and anything above that becomes illegal to tow with an individual tractor-trailer that does not have a special permit for that purpose.



