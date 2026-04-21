EV Blog Asks Readers How High Gas Prices Have To Go Before They Switch To Electric - The Results Are Shocking

For the last few weeks, we’ve been running a sidebar survey about how much Electrek readers think gas would need to cost to convince the most dedicated anti-EV hysterics to switch to a plug-in car. After receiving over 2,800 responses, here’s what you told us.

In case you missed the survey, the question read, “As gas and diesel prices rise, more and more Americans are shopping for new and used EVs and hybrids. Think of the most stubborn anti-EV hysteric you know – how much would a gallon of gas or diesel have to cost for them to make the switch?”



After seven days and over 2,800 responses, the numbers seem to indicate that Electrek readers don’t have much faith in their ICE-loving neighbors – but a second look may reveal something more nuanced.