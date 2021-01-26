EV Cars Are So Portly That A Whole New Class Of Tires Is Being Created

It's a much-argued question in automotive circles: are cars really getting heavier, or just larger? Putting chassis-shaming said, the answer is yes on both counts. A lot of that's to do with electric vehicles because battery packs weigh between 500 and 1,200 pounds; the growth of SUVs is also contributing since they're typically 40 percent heavier than a smaller car and average 4,799 pounds. That's even before you make them into EVs and really chonk up the whole thing. With crossovers and SUVs now accounting for 42 percent of global car sales, tire makers like Continental are being forced to respond to the widespread weight increase.



Read Article