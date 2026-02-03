EV Cayman And Boxster Models May Never Make It To Production

Porsche is facing a lot of difficulties bringing the first ever electric 718 lineup to the market, as after multiple delays, the company might eventually decide to pull the plug on this project, despite investing a huge amount of money in it.

You see, the two models have been in the making for many years, and the initial plan was to offer the duo with electric firepower solely. However, the automaker eventually decided that the driving dynamics are not exactly Porsche-ish, and poured even more money into the development phase.

Moreover, Porsche’s new CEO, Michael Leiters, who stepped into his new role on January 1 after holding the reins at McLaren, could pull the plug on the upcoming 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster Electric altogether. The reason? The multiple delays in their launch combined with the constant elevated development costs.