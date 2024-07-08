EV Charging Apps Are Reporting 25% Of Chargers As Working When In Fact They Aren't

It’s bad enough when a public EV-charging station is out of service. It’s worse when your app doesn’t know that and sends you there just as you’re in desperate need of a charge.

This experience is all too common among the U.S. EV drivers who don’t have access to Tesla’s dependable network, per a new report on EV-charger reliability based on exhaustive data collected from the field.

Unreliable public charging infrastructure and unreliable information on EV-charger uptime have become two of the biggest barriers to the EV transition in the U.S. That’s a problem, as the country needs to shift to EVs fast in order to slash carbon emissions from transportation. But it’s a problem with clear, if complicated to implement, solutions.