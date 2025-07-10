EV Charging Companies Go Extreme To Up Their Security When Battling Thieves

The reliability of DC fast chargers has steadily improved over time, but there’s still one issue that can’t be solved with hardware and over-the-air software updates: cable theft.

Most, if not all, DC fast chargers have copper wires running through those thick cables, and copper is pretty expensive. Thieves know this, and that’s why you could find yourself pulling into a charging station that appears online and in good condition on the operator’s app, only to find that there are no actual cables available because they have been slashed and stolen.