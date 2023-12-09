EV Charging Consumes As Much Power As Your Home Air Conditioning Unit - Think About THAT When You See Your $600 Power Bill For August

One of the most common misconceptions about switching to electric vehicles is that the electrical grid would collapse when millions of EVs need to charge. People fail to grasp that millions of gas-powered cars don't refuel all at the same time. Not to mention that electricity is far more ubiquitous than gas, which needs to be transported to every gas station. Most EV owners charge their EVs at home overnight when the electricity is mostly unused. Many of them use solar panels, thus not putting any strain on the grid. On the contrary, they feed the excess energy into it. Although this has become common knowledge as electric vehicles entered the mainstream, some people still expect the grid to choke at some point due to the large number of EVs trying to charge simultaneously.



