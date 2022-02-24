EV Charging Costs In Munich Rise by 81% Thanks To Russian Invasion

It looks as though living the alternative energy EV dream is coming with higher costs...at least, that's what's being reported on the ground in Munich. 

Germany's "messy transition to renewable energies" is resulting in an unpleasant surprise for EV owners at charging stations, energy-focused German blog NoTricksZone writes this week. 

In Munich, the Stadtwerke München municipal utility has announced it is going to raise the price of electricity by 81%, the blog reported, citing multiple German news outlets.



