EV Charging Frustration So High In UK That Owners Say They Would Pay To Reserve A Charger

A survey of 1,000 electric car drivers by charge point installer SMS reveals the lack of public charge points, the high numbers of chargers that are out of order, and obstacles to using payment systems, means more than two thirds would pay extra charges to ensure they could power up their cars when needed. According to the survey results, just over a quarter (27 per cent) would be prepared to pay up to £10, and 33 per cent up to £5. A further 7 per cent would even be willing to go higher at over £10, all to avoid ‘charge anxiety’.



