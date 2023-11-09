EV Charging Infrastructure Analyzed State By State

Public charging is a common concern for new electric vehicle (EV) buyers and current owners alike, and local charging infrastructure can depend heavily on where a person lives. In a recent study, one organization looked at each U.S. state to assess the maturity of their local charging infrastructure, demonstrating some of the places where it may be easiest — and hardest — to own an EV.

In a joint study from research firm SBD Automotive and location-data company Here Technologies, researchers analyzed the number of public charging across all 50 U.S. states (and the District of Columbia) to determine which had the best and worst charging infrastructures (via Green Car Reports).

The research utilized data from Here’s own EV Charge Points API, the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC) and, for the European portion of the study, the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO).







