EV Charging Linked To Increased Natural Gas Consumption In California

California, the world's eighth-largest economy, is undoubtedly a leader in the electric vehicle space. It's also one of the states with the most progressive environmental policies. But buying an EV and using it daily might not be as beneficial as you think. Here's where "dirty electricity" comes into play and diminishes your green efforts. The way forward is clear – zero-tailpipe emission vehicles are our future. Multiple studies have shown that ending reliance on fossil fuels is a good thing for slowing down global warming and ending cartel-like practices that control energy prices worldwide. Artificially limiting supply to keep some companies profitable at the detriment of millions of consumers is a shady practice that must stop.









