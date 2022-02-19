EV Classic Car Conversion Business BOOMING In Some Areas. If You GO EV Will It Be A NEW Model OR Will You CONVERT An Oldie You LOVE?

Many owners see electrification as a way of future-proofing their classics for a world in which they fear internal-combustion cars may eventually be outlawed.



For others, living in areas such as London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, it’s a way to drive an interesting car without having to pay for the privilege every day.



Electric motors can also provide improved performance — classics that struggled to get up hills with their petrol engine can do so with the ample torque offered by electric power.



Electric conversions are also easier to drive without specialist skill, meaning family members can borrow a car without the owner fearing they may damage the mechanical components through misuse.

For more still, the attraction lies in one of the biggest advantages of an electric vehicle — its reliability; the relative lack of moving parts compared to an internal-combustion car means that classic car owners can have all the style and heritage of a classic, but without the breakdowns and dirty fingernails.



The fact that they start every morning without fail is a big draw for owners who have grown tired of being late for appointments because they’ve been let down by ageing machinery. Electric conversion can simply mean more classics remain on the road.





