EV Crossover Wars Are Red Hot, But Is There Already One Clear Winner?

Tesla, the one American company that does and undoes the very fabric of existence in the EV sector, has again introduced a base version for its best-selling Model Y crossover SUV. The new RWD version is mainly similar to the variant sold in China or on the Old Continent, but the new model will probably be produced in Giga, Texas, rather than imported from overseas. We really can't tell if this arrival has anything to do with the Q3 earnings call where the 453k Tesla deliveries missed expectations or if it is just a reaction to repositioning the top seller closer to the Tesla Model 3 sibling's entry price. Ultimately, nobody cares if you're a simple EV customer with no interest in Tesla's rise or fall. What is more important is that Tesla is catering to all sectors of the market and that the competition is not sitting idle.



