EV Demand Is Pushing Up Cell Phone Prices And Anything That Uses A Battery

The Law of Supply and Demand works on the premise that all commodities and goods have a limited supply. The higher the demand, the higher the price. That is happening with semiconductors, fuel, and multiple other elements connected with the automotive world. Cells for electric cars face the same situation, but they present a side effect we have not talked about so far.

Just think about it: the more cars need 100-kWh battery packs, the higher raw materials for cells will cost. That will affect more than just electric vehicles: anything that uses a lithium-ion battery will also feel the consequences.

