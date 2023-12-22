EV Denied: Both Lyriq And Blazer To Lose Tax Credits At the End Of The Year

GM has revealed that the new Chevy Blazer EV and Cadillac Lyriq are expected to lose eligibility for the EV tax credit starting January 1. According to GM, the disqualification is only temporary due to minor components.



GM said the temporary setback is due to “two minor components.” According to Reuters, GM has already initiated plans to source qualifying parts starting early next year.



Despite the loss, GM said all other EVs under the price cap will still qualify. The automaker expects the Blazer EV and Lyriq will regain EV tax credit eligibility in early 2024, but no specifics were mentioned.









