EV Drivers Want Unmanned Charging Stations To Somehow Be "Safe Places"

Charging in remote areas or at night could make drivers feel unsafe or anxious. Lewis Gardiner outlines approaches to address the situation

As we move ever closer to the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030 in the UK and by 2035 in the EU, electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly more popular. With this comes a need for the correct charging infrastructure in the correct places, and this means making sure that public charging sites are carefully considered for personal safety, for everyone to use.

There are currently approximately 1.8 million public chargepoints across the globe. With that number on the increase, how can chargepoint operators and commercial landlords ensure that these sites provide a safe and comfortable charging experience for EV drivers?