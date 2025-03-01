EV Industry Wants Standard Hybrids To Be Banned In The UK By 2030

A prominent electric vehicle industry group in the UK is pushing for the government to ban traditional hybrid cars alongside more conventional petrol and diesel vehicles which are already facing the chopping block in 2030. The group, Electric Vehicles UK (EVUK), believes allowing non-plug-in hybrids to be sold after this date would be a “catastrophic misstep.”

The UK’s Department of Transport has pushed forward its ICE ban from 2035 to 2030. From 2035, all non-zero-emission new cars will be prohibited, but there’s still a debate about what vehicles will be available for consumers to buy between 2030 and the end of 2034.