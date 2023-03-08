EV Infrastructure Is So Sparse That In Some States You Can't Do A Road Trip

Tourists swarmed American roads over the July 4 weekend this year. Call it revenge tourism, or the simple yearning for a road trip, some 43.2 million people – or 14 percent of the country’s population – journeyed over the tarmac during the Independence Day weekend, as per an American Automobile Association (AAA) projection.

Would they have made it if their summer road trip was in an electric vehicle?

The answer depends on the route because charger frequency varies by state, says JD Power. In California, the average distance between charging stations is just 10 miles, but in Nebraska, that distance increases to 465 miles, much higher than the EPA-estimated range figures of most EVs on the market currently.