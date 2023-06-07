EV Inventories Begin To Grow In Second Quarter As Sales Lag

Car dealers in the United States have had an average weekly inventory of 90,000 EVs in this year’s second quarter, amounting to a 342 percent increase over the same period last year, according to Cox Automotive, quoted by Wards Auto.

At first glance, that’s pretty impressive, but as analysts point out, the reality is that actual purchases fail to keep up with dealers’ ability to fill their lots with all-electric vehicles that end up collecting dust for about three months before being sold.