EV Lemmings Pick The Women's Car Of The Year And It Was Fairly Predictable

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) winner has just been announced, and it is none other than the Kia EV9.

The Korean brand's electric crossover already won the Women's World Car of the Year' Best SUV' category, and to nail the top spot, it left the Aston Martin DB12 (Best Exclusive Car), Volkswagen Amarok (Best 4x4 & Pickup), BMW 5 Series (Best Large Car) and Volvo EX30 (Best Family Car) in its shadow.

In total, the Kia EV9 also beat 62 contenders, thus becoming the 2024 Women's World Car of the Year subsequent to being voted by the 75 women motoring journalists from 52 nations. "The car is reliably predictable, always doing exactly what you ask of it," said Rowan Peperkamp from The Netherlands. "Sometimes I even forget about the extra seating rows behind me, and I think Kia deserves credit for that."