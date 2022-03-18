EV Maker Alpha's Retro Styling Is A Breath Of Fresh Air In A Boring Sector

The Alpha Motor Corporation has quietly unveiled the updated Ace Coupe lineup.

Slated to be offered in Ace, Ace Performance Edition, and Super Ace guise, the model has seen a “significant increase in wheelbase to accommodate next-generation battery technology.”

The company didn’t go into many specifics, but noted the model now measures 168.5 inches (4,280 mm) long, 72.4 inches (1,840 mm) wide and 56.3 inches (1,430mm) tall. While the company only mentioned an increase in wheelbase, all dimensions have changed as the coupe is now 3.9 inches (100 mm) longer, 1.8 inches (46 mm) narrower, and 0.8 inches (20 mm) lower than before.