EV Maker Fisker Seen As A Bigger Disruptor Than Tesla

Henrik Fisker may not have succeeded with making cars the first time around with Fisker Automotive, although the original Fisker Karma still lives on as the Karma Revero, but now he is expected to do much better with Fisker Inc., launched in 2016, according to this Business Insider article. At first, Fisker wanted this new company to focus on design work and concept cars, but in 2020, he reimagined its business model. It was announced that Fisker Inc. would begin production of its first model, the Ocean electric SUV, priced from $37,500, would begin in 2022, as well as the fact that it was not the only model in the pipeline.



