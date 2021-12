Watching the pregame NFL show today on Fox I noticed their EV's plastered front and center on the anchors desk.



And I thought to myself are they speaking to the WRONG audience and demographic?



Do hard core NFL fans WANT EV's or even have INTEREST in them.



My guess is a simple N-O.



And are they sending a subliminal message that "ALL OUR OTHER STUFF IS OBSOLETE."



What say you SPIES???