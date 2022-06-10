EV OWNERS FESS UP! Now That You've Gone Electric, Do You MISS Your ICE Ride And Will You Go Back?

If you're like me, you get bored easily with cars quickly.



It can be the best thing ever but sooner or later, I gotta make a move. Might not be a smart money move but look at it this way, it's good for the economy!



I also like trying new things.



And I'm not pro or anti EV. I have a simple philosophy...BUY WHAT YOU LIKE!



I'm sure I'm not alone.



There are lots of people who got bored and or wanted to try the latest and greatest.



And some have moved from ICE products to EV's.



So tell us have you? What do you drive? What do you miss from your old ICE product? And are you never going back? Or do you miss the advantages of the old ICE product enough to make you choose another when you make your next purchase?





