EV Operating Expenses Look Better With High Gas Prices, But Isn't That The Point?

According to a new analysis by The Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), electric cars are saving owners money. More specifically, the money saved is attributed to operating costs, which comes as no surprise.

 

To be clear, the general idea here is not new news. We've shared comparisons time and time again showing how an electric car can be cheaper to own than a similar gas-powered car once you factor in long-term ownership costs. EVs are much more expensive up front, though they tend to save owners money on fuel and maintenance over the years.



