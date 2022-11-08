EV Prices Dip In July, But Remain Out Of Reach Of The Average Buyer

Electric vehicle transaction prices pulled back slightly in July, according to research from Kelley Blue Book, which was released earlier today. However, EV prices remain up nearly 19 percent over the past year, insinuating that electric powertrains and their price parity with other vehicles still remain out of reach.

The KBB study indicated the average cost of a transaction for any new electric vehicle in July was $66,645, down from $68,206 in June. This is a 2.3 percent reduction from June to July. However, July 2022, compared to the same month in 2021, is a completely different story.

Year-over-year, transaction prices have increased 18.8 percent, up from the average transaction price of $56,110 in July 2021.