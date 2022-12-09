EV Revolution Leaves Apartment Dwellers Behind

As electric vehicles slowly become more and more accepted by the mainstream, a significant portion of the population will continue to face difficulties when it comes to charging. Renters and condo-dwellers may be denied one of EV ownership’s greatest advantages: at-home charging. Home equipment accounts for 84 percent of all EV charging across the U.S., according to J.D. Power. Indeed, it found earlier this year that owning a level 2 charger at home was one of the biggest contributors to overall satisfaction with EV ownership. But people who have less control over how the infrastructure around them is organized, such as renters and condo-dwellers, will find it difficult to charge at home.



