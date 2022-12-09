EV Revolution Leaves Apartment Dwellers Behind

Agent009 submitted on 9/12/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:09:35 AM

Views : 424 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As electric vehicles slowly become more and more accepted by the mainstream, a significant portion of the population will continue to face difficulties when it comes to charging. Renters and condo-dwellers may be denied one of EV ownership’s greatest advantages: at-home charging.

 

 

Home equipment accounts for 84 percent of all EV charging across the U.S., according to J.D. Power. Indeed, it found earlier this year that owning a level 2 charger at home was one of the biggest contributors to overall satisfaction with EV ownership. But people who have less control over how the infrastructure around them is organized, such as renters and condo-dwellers, will find it difficult to charge at home.



Read Article


EV Revolution Leaves Apartment Dwellers Behind

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)