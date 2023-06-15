EV Sales Jump To Fifty Percent Of The Market In The City You Can't Afford To Live In

The San Francisco metro area has reached a major milestone in the adoption of electrified vehicles. The area has become the first in America where electric and hybrid vehicles make up more than 50 percent of new vehicle sales.

The San Francisco “Designated Market Area” (DMA) achieved the landmark sales figure in March. The success of electrified vehicles appears to be sustained, too, because sales of electrified vehicles were even higher in April, at 53.1 percent, new research from S&P Global finds.

The organization suggests that there are two major reasons for the success of electrified vehicles in the area. First, the city’s demographic makeup is remarkably similar to that of buyers of electrified vehicles.