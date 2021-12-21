EV Sales Leaders. WHICH SURPRISE You And Which One Would YOU Buy From THIS List?

Agent001 submitted on 12/21/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:30:24 PM
I have to say, seeing the Chevy Bolt still selling this well is shocking. How could ANYONE buy that over say, a Mustang Mach-E?And NOT surprised the VW ID.4 is getting SPANKED by the Ford.Which would YOU buy right now or which do you own?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
