EV Sales Now Accounting For Almost 8% Of the US Market

EV sales surged past 300,000 for the first time in the third quarter, a nearly 50% increase over last year. As automakers like Volvo, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, and Hyundai ramp production, Tesla’s market share is slipping.

The latest quarterly EV sales estimates from Cox Automotive dropped Thursday, showing a record 313,086 electric cars sold from July to September. EV sales have now expanded for 13 straight quarters.

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.9% of total US auto sales in Q3, up from 6.1% a year ago and 7.2% in Q2.