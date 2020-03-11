EV Tax Credits for GM And Tesla Poised For A Return If Democrats Take Power

Tesla and GM’s EV tax credits may be restored under a Joe Biden presidency, according to an analysis of the presidential candidate’s tax proposals by the Tax Policy Center (TPC).

The authors of the analysis assumed that Biden might make EV tax credits permanent.

A Congressional Research Service (CRS) document states that consumers who purchase “qualifying plug-in electric vehicles (PHEVs)” may claim federal income tax credit of up to $7,500. The CRS works exclusively with the United States Congress and acts as the legislative body’s official library.



