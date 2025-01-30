EV Transition Sets Stage For Worst UK Auto Production In 50 Years

The UK automotive manufacturing sector is set for its worst output in over half a century, with industry officials citing the “growing pains” of the current transition to electric vehicles and experts warning about the threat of tariffs from President Donald Trump over in America. The latest figures from the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that UK car production fell by almost 14 per cent last year to just 779,584 cars, with the number of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) built rising marginally by four per cent. However, as firms continue to restructure their line-ups to produce more electrified vehicles to meet the UK’s tough ZEV mandate targets, things are expected to get worse before they get better.



