EV Vehicles With LG Battery Packs Appear To Be Going Up In Flames Worldwide

Electric vehicles (EVs), benefiting globally from a push for tighter emissions controls, are facing challenges after a global string of fires from overheating batteries.



Here are some vehicle recalls and investigations facing major EV makers worldwide. After 16 Kona EVs caught fire in Korea, Canada and Europe over two years, Hyundai Motor Co is expanding a recall to cover at least 74,000 of its top-selling EVs in South Korea, the United States, Europe and Canada to update its battery management system.



