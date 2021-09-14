EV WARS! Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. Audi Q4 E-Tron Vs. Tesla Model 3 Vs. Volvo Polestar. Can You GUESS The WINNER And The RANKINGS?

Have you EVER seen a Hyundai look this cool before? The Ioniq 5 feels like one of the cars of the moment – but it crucially also ushers in Hyundai-Kia's new Electric Global Modular Platform, aka its new EV skateboard architecture, which will underpin many new models.



This car is important to Audi: after the warm-up act of the e-Tron SUV and the sportier GT models, the Q4 signals the start of mass-market electrification at Ingolstadt. Audi UK predicts it'll become the second-biggest seller here (behind the A3) as early as next year.



The smallest and cheapest Tesla has taken Elon Musk's EV ambitions to the masses



Volvo's been on a roll for a while now – so when the Swedes launch a standalone electrified brand it's time to pay attention. Billed as the Scandinavian answer to Tesla, Polestars are aimed squarely at progressive types seeking transport with a wholesome twist.



So who is the WINNER?



Here are your rankings…



1. Tesla

2. Hyundai Ioniq 5

3. Volvo Polestar

4. Audi Q4 E-Tron



Did you call it right? And are there any surprises to you?



Full review at the link...





