EV WARS! NEW Chevy Bolt Or USED Tesla Model 3? Which Would YOU Choose?

I read this tweet yesterday that there are STILL on TWO EV's for sale in the USA that for UNDER $50k.
And ZERO that get over 300 miles on a charge for UNDER $50k.
Still pretty shocking in 2023 wouldn't you think?
If you're out there shopping right now on a budget, this is a real scenario you would probably have to play out in your head.
1. The Chevy Bolt between $25-$30k.
2. A USED, 2-3 year old, standard range (270 miles), Tesla Model 3.
So tell us Spies...For YOUR money which would YOU choose at the $30k mark?
NEW Bolt or USED Tesla?