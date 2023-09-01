EV WARS! NEW Chevy Bolt Or USED Tesla Model 3? Which Would YOU Choose?

I read this tweet yesterday that there are STILL on TWO EV's for sale in the USA that for UNDER $50k.



And ZERO that get over 300 miles on a charge for UNDER $50k.



Still pretty shocking in 2023 wouldn't you think?



If you're out there shopping right now on a budget, this is a real scenario you would probably have to play out in your head.



1. The Chevy Bolt between $25-$30k.

2. A USED, 2-3 year old, standard range (270 miles), Tesla Model 3.



So tell us Spies...For YOUR money which would YOU choose at the $30k mark?



NEW Bolt or USED Tesla?







The new 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 for $45,000 w/ 340 miles range will make a huge splash in the EV sedan market pic.twitter.com/Du3OxW08qg — Andy Slye (@slye) January 8, 2023



