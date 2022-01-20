EV WARS! Tesla Model S Vs. Lucid Air. WHICH Design Is Cooler. Here's What A Recent Survey Said!

Benzinga recently surveyed 1,000 of our readers on their preferred electric vehicle style, asking whether Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc or Newark, California-based Lucid Group Inc has the better-looking EV.



And Survey Says …



Overall, 62.5% of investors said Tesla has the better-looking EV.



?Meanwhile, many of the 37.5% of investors who backed Lucid liked the Lucid Air Grand Touring and the Lucid Air Dream Edition.



Honestly, our guess would have been that people would be too familiar and over the Tesla Model S and would have leaned toward the new kid on the block.



I personally am not a fan of the design of the Lucid. Every time I see it all I can think of is the old Chrysler Concorde









