EV WARS! Tesla Model Y Vs. Audi Q4 E-Tron. WHICH Winner Gets The Chicken Dinner?

Agent001 submitted on 10/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:52:08 PM

Views : 122 | Category: Reviews | Source: www.autospies.com

The first US deliveries of Audi’s more affordable all-electric SUV the 2022 Q4 E-TRON should be happening soon – With a starting price of just under $44K USD (before $7,500 federal tax credit) this SUV has a lot to like – but just how does it compare to the EXTREMELY POPULAR Tesla Model Y – and is the MODEL Y worth the extra cost?






SPOILER ALERT: The review shows a LOT of stats but the reviewer doesn't make a call. LOL.

So AS USUAL, it's up to YOU Spies to MAKE THE CALL!

And if you want my opinion the it's the Model Y 90/10. The Audi looks SOOOOO dated.



