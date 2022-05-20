EV WARS! VIDEO REVIEW: VW ID.4 Vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5. Which One Takes CHARGE Of This Competition?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Volkswagen ID.4 are two of the hottest electric cars on the market at the moment. Join us for this comparison test as we walk you through all of the pros and cons... and pick a winner!



As compact crossovers, both the ID.4 and Ioniq 5 fight at the heart of the automotive market, but they do so in very different ways. The happy, VW-appropriate styling and mostly conventional interior of the former will appeal to those looking for an easy transition to EVs, while the Hyundai’s retro-synthwave exterior and airy, minimalist cabin is an offbeat choice for folks who prefer to clap on 2 and 4, instead of 1 and 3











